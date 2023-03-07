Traditionalists congratulate Tinubu on election victory

Traditionalists under the aegis of International Forum of Araba/Oluawo (Ajo Awon Araba/Oluawo L’Agbaye) have congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his election victory. The Forum in a congratulatory message signed by the Secretary, Araba Kunle Bamisaye, commended the doggedness, sacrifices, maturity and sense of patriotism demonstrated by the President- Elect before and after the elections. “His Eminence, Araba Awodotun Owolabi Aworeni, the Araba Agbaye Olu-lsese, the Trustees and members of International Forum of Araba/Oluawo as well as all other Traditional religion worshippers join millions of your teeming well-wishers to heartily congratulate and rejoice with you on your election victory and your eventual declaration as the President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” The Forum added: “Knowing your pedigree for hardwork, rugged determination and unalloyed love for your fatherland which made you stand shoulder high above other contenders; your eventual resounding victory at the election is therefore highly expected.”
