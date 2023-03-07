News

Traditionalists congratulate Tinubu on election victory

Traditionalists under the aegis of International Forum of Araba/Oluawo (Ajo Awon Araba/Oluawo L’Agbaye) have congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his election victory. The Forum in a congratulatory message signed by the Secretary, Araba Kunle Bamisaye, commended the doggedness, sacrifices, maturity and sense of patriotism demonstrated by the President- Elect before and after the elections. “His Eminence, Araba Awodotun Owolabi Aworeni, the Araba Agbaye Olu-lsese, the Trustees and members of International Forum of Araba/Oluawo as well as all other Traditional religion worshippers join millions of your teeming well-wishers to heartily congratulate and rejoice with you on your election victory and your eventual declaration as the President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” The Forum added: “Knowing your pedigree for hardwork, rugged determination and unalloyed love for your fatherland which made you stand shoulder high above other contenders; your eventual resounding victory at the election is therefore highly expected.”

Students’ abductions: Benue to mobilize vigilante groups, traditional rulers

*To shut down 1, 000 illegal schools The Benue State government has expressed concern over the rampant attacks and abduction of students in some secondary schools in the country saying it is mobilizing vigilante groups, traditional rulers and local government chairmen to be on the alert against any eventuality. The government has also evolved drastic […]
The Borderless Trade Network (BTN) has strategised in training more women in business to compete globally.

The BTN, an initiative of Mrs. Olori Boye-Ajayi, The President of Borderless Trade Network and the author of Borderless Trade: A Step by Step Guide to Exporting Your Product, said that, “The Borderless Trade Salon series was set up to cater for the business and emotional needs of women in transition and women in business”. […]
Relief as US lifts suspension on ‘drop box’ visa applications for Nigerians

Nigerians who have passed through the difficulty of renewing their United States visas can now heave a sigh of relief as the US embassy in Nigeria has lifted the restriction on drop box service or interview waiver forthoserenewingvisasinthe country. The interview waiver was suspended for Nigerian applicants in May 2019. Applicants must, however, be applying […]

