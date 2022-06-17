Traditionalists petition Oyo CP over derogatory remarks

The International Forum of Araba/Oluifa in general has dragged an Ibadan-based pastor, Dr. S.M.O Mustapha and one other, Ifakunle Ifawole, to court for alleged defamation of traditional religion in Oyo State. The traditionalists, in a petition addressed to the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, accused the Ibadan-based pastor and Ifawole of tying to instigate religious crisis by making derogatory remarks and by passing insulting remarks on traditional religion in the state. The petition reads in part; “We reliably gathered from our clients that Apostle S.M.O. Mustapha (JP), Baba Sebioba of the Seed of Christ Golden Church, Ibadan, Oyo State, in his weekly programme titled; Iri Owuro (Morning Dew), which he presented at the hour of 5:15 am on the 21st day of March, 2022 and which was aired and transmitted on electronic media as well as social media in particular, facebook insulted tradition religion by casting aspersion on same in the course of his preaching with the sole motive of deriding the said religion, but to the advantage and advancement of his own religious organization on the one hand and to the benefit of Christian religion in general on the other hand.
