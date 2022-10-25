Traditionalists seek constitutional recognition

Two prominent traditional religion adherents and chieftains of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Chiefs Abimbola Durotoye and Alamu Lawal, have reiterated their call for official inclusion of traditional worshippers in the day-to-day running of the affairs of the country.

They equally called on all tiers of government to, as a matter of urgency, take steps that could lead to the constitutional recognition of August 20 as “Isese Day” and as a public holiday nationwide.

Speaking to journalists recently after the annual Isese rites at Elerinko, Sango-Ota, Ogun State, they unanimously called on government at all levels to adhere to the dictates of equity, fairness, and respect for people’s right to observe their different faiths by recognising traditional worship as an official religion.

They referred to what they described as the official relegation of African traditional belief to the advantage of Christianity and Islam, which they described as “younger religions”.

“Let us be frank to ourselves, Isese was the first religion of our fore-bearers”, said Chief Abimbola Durotoye, who is also the Atayese Isese Oodua (Worldwide) The duo simultaneously agreed that there is every reason to accord Isese the deserved recognition, sounding once again that their forebears solemnly believe in it as another religion just like Christians and Muslims.

The two traditionalists also called on the Federal Government to involve them in the formulation and execution of policies, particularly in the area of security. Thus they affirmed that is a way to ensure that Nigeria is rid of all calamities.

