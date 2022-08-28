Faith

Traditionalists urge members to impact society positively

Traditional worshippers in Nigeria have been advised to look in the way of effecting positive changes across the nation.

They were reminded of their relevance in fostering peace and providing solutions to the problems facing Nigeria and the rest of the world. Oba Akinloye made the appeal at the annual festival of the Association of African Traditional Religion of Nigeria (AATRN).

The chief host who tasked Nigerians on brotherliness, urged practitioners to widen their scope and ensure that unforeseen diseases such as Ebola, Monkeypox were taken care of through herbs. “We have reached the stage as a people where diseases should not be a challenge to our people.

Our good works should begin to manifest in every facet of our national life. “God gave us those herbs to enable us to use against illness. We should prove to the outside world the potency and efficacy of our herbs by conducting pro-life researches and package for export to the world market,” he stated.

Chairman of the event, Chief Nosifu Ibadiaran, the Ashipa of Ajiran Land said the event (Isese Day) was a reunion of brotherhood and faith for a greater accomplishment.

He noted that the association which is the umbrella of all traditional groups in Nigeria, was formerly known as Ancient Religion Societies of African Descendants Association (ARSADA).

 

He also said that the organisation was formed to promote the spirit of friendship, mutual trust and cooperation among the faithful, adding that the festival was to remind people of their root before the advent of western culture and civilisation.

 

