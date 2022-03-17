Traditionalists warn Muslims, Christians to stay away from monarchs’ burial, installation

The last may not have been heard of the controversial chieftaincy law in Ogun State as traditional worshippers in the state yesterday issued a stern warning to Muslims, Christians and those they termed ‘recalcitrant Obas’ to steer clear of the burial and installation rites of monarchs in the state. Recall that Governor Dapo Abiodun had signed the controversial bill into law regulating the installation and burial rites of traditional rulers in the state.

The law titled; “Obas, Chiefs, Council of Obas and Traditional Council law of Ogun State, Bill 2021,” which was signed by Governor Dapo Abiodun in January, is aimed at “respecting human dignity and promotion of modernity” in the installation and burial of traditional rulers.

The new legal framework grants family members the right to determine the mode of burial of any deceased Oba. Addressing journalists in Sagamu, the traditionalists under the auspices of Traditional Worshippers Association of Nigeria (Egbe Onisese Parapo), argued that the new law allows a deceased monarch to be buried in accordance with the customs and traditions of the land, citing section 55 (i-v) of the law.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...