Traffic eases on Third Mainland Bridge as LASEMA pulls PSP truck out of Lagoon

A team of responders from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), have recovered a truck that plunged into the Lagos Lagoon off the Third Bridge. The Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Jubril Gawat announced in a public statement. The Lagos State Emergency and Rescue Management Agency (LASEMA), had earlier announced the conclusion of plans to pull out the ill-fated truck yesterday. In a statement by the Permanent Secretary/ Director General of the Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke- Osanyitolu, the agency urged motorists to consider alternative routes where possible in anticipation of the partial closure of the 12-kilometer Lagoon bridge. “All stakeholders will be on standby to ensure the process runs smoothly and safely,” he assured. “The Agency marine divers rescued the two occupants of the waste compactor alive after they veered off the bridge as a result of a burst tire. “Recovery of the ill-fated truck commenced the following morning as visibility was required,” he said. The PSP refuse collection truck was said to have veered off and fallen off the bridge into the river on October 18, while yesterday was set for the retrieval of the PSP compactor.
