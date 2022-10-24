Metro & Crime

Traffic eases on Third Mainland Bridge as LASEMA pulls PSP truck out of Lagoon

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji

A team of responders from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), have recovered a truck that plunged into the Lagos Lagoon off the Third  Bridge. The Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Jubril Gawat announced in a public statement. The Lagos State Emergency and Rescue Management Agency (LASEMA), had earlier announced the conclusion of plans to pull out the ill-fated truck yesterday. In a statement by the Permanent Secretary/ Director General of the Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke- Osanyitolu, the  agency urged motorists to consider alternative routes where possible in anticipation of the partial closure of the 12-kilometer Lagoon bridge. “All stakeholders will be on standby to ensure the process runs smoothly and safely,” he assured. “The Agency marine divers rescued the two occupants of the waste compactor alive after they veered off the bridge as a result of a burst tire. “Recovery of the ill-fated truck commenced the following morning as visibility was required,” he said. The PSP refuse collection truck was said to have veered off and fallen off the bridge into the river on October 18, while yesterday was set for the retrieval of the PSP compactor.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bamise: Lagos arraigns BRT driver, Ominnikoron for rape, murder  

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

Lagos State Government has arraigned Andrew Nice Ominnikoron, the BRT driver accused of raping and killing a 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, at a Lagos High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS). Ominnikoron was arraigned on Tuesday before Justice Sherifat Sonaike on a four-count charge of rape, conspiracy and murder. The defendant, however, denied the […]
Metro & Crime

Court bars luxury buses from plying Kano roads

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

A Mag i s t r a t e s ‘ Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Rakiya Lami Sani yesterday barred luxury buses from plying all Kano State hoads. The Managing Director, Kano State Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Baffa Babba Dan’Agundi, warned that with the court order, his officials would not hesitate to […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Obiano donates N25m, 13 vehicles to police

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State yesterday donated N25 million and 13 vehicles to the state Police Command. The donation, Obiano said, was in appreciation of sacrifices made by officers and men of the Police Command in protecting public property during the #EndSARS protests. A breakdown of the money shows that four relatives of policemen […]

