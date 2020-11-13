Traffic Law: Court orders forfeiture of 31 vehicles

…asks 43 drivers to pay fines

Lagos State Mobile Court yesterday ordered the forfeiture of 31 vehicles and fined 43 motorists for driving against traffic and flouting the traffic laws. The court gave the order after the 31 drivers pleaded ‘guilty’ to the ‘one-way’ traffic offense charged against them.

“These arraigned 31 drivers were charged for driving in the direction prohibited by Law (oneway) punishable under Part (III), Item 27 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 and have been penalised accordingly,” the court ruled. However, 43 other drivers arraigned for plying the BRT corridors and causing road obstructions were ordered to pay fines to the government in accordance with the Law and severity of their offense.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force on Environment and Special Offences Unit, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said that out of 160 arraigned traffic offenders, including those apprehended for driving against traffic, only 74 had so far appeared before the court. While urging the remaining 86 others to appear before the court immediately, the Egbeyemi said the agency acted in response to a series of complaints from members of the public, particularly motorists that activities of one-way drivers were causing serious gridlock on a daily basis since the #EndSARS protests across the state.

He said: “It is painful that with a high level of enlightenment campaigns and several warnings by the government, motorists, including private car owners, are still driving against traffic, knowing fully well that the penalty for such offense is outright forfeiture of the said vehicle to the government.”

