Metro & Crime

Traffic Law: Court orders forfeiture of 31 vehicles

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

…asks 43 drivers to pay fines

Lagos State Mobile Court yesterday ordered the forfeiture of 31 vehicles and fined 43 motorists for driving against traffic and flouting the traffic laws. The court gave the order after the 31 drivers pleaded ‘guilty’ to the ‘one-way’ traffic offense charged against them.

“These arraigned 31 drivers were charged for driving in the direction prohibited by Law (oneway) punishable under Part (III), Item 27 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 and have been penalised accordingly,” the court ruled. However, 43 other drivers arraigned for plying the BRT corridors and causing road obstructions were ordered to pay fines to the government in accordance with the Law and severity of their offense.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force on Environment and Special Offences Unit, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said that out of 160 arraigned traffic offenders, including those apprehended for driving against traffic, only 74 had so far appeared before the court. While urging the remaining 86 others to appear before the court immediately, the Egbeyemi said the agency acted in response to a series of complaints from members of the public, particularly motorists that activities of one-way drivers were causing serious gridlock on a daily basis since the #EndSARS protests across the state.

He said: “It is painful that with a high level of enlightenment campaigns and several warnings by the government, motorists, including private car owners, are still driving against traffic, knowing fully well that the penalty for such offense is outright forfeiture of the said vehicle to the government.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Dismissed sergeant jailed seven years for killing civilian

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, yesterday sentenced a dismissed police sergeant, Ologunowa Ojo, to seven years in prison for killing a 45-year-old man, Taiye Akande, with his AK47 gun. Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced the 47-year-old sergeant after finding him guilty of manslaughter under Sections 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015. Taiwo held […]
Metro & Crime

75 terrorists killed in 17 encounters – Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

In June, troops on clearance operations in the North- East theatre had 17 fierce encounters with suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) elements.   The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, noted that 75 of the nonstate actors (NSAs) were […]
Metro & Crime

Panic as robbers write bank, Ebonyi community

Posted on Author Chenna Inya ABAKALIKI

There is palpable tension at Afikpo in the Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following a letter reportedly written to the community by armed robbers notifying them of their planned visit to the community.   The robbers also wrote to one of the old generation banks in the ancient city. Following this, police, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: