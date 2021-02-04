Metro & Crime

Traffic Law: Lagos Taskforce impounds 200 motorcycles from foreigners weekly

… bans use of ‘Danfo’ buses, unbranded vehicles by operatives

The Lagos Taskforce on Enforcement and Special Offence Unit Thursday raised the alarm over the influx of foreigners operating commercial motorcycles in Lagos, saying the agency impounds 200 commercial motorcycles weekly from those who operate on prohibited roads and bridges.
This was even as the agency said that it had also banned the use of commercial buses otherwise known as ‘Danfo’ or other private vehicles during the operation of the agency, calling on Lagosians to report any of its operatives found carrying out enforcement with unbranded vehicles of the Lagos Taskforce.
Speaking on his plan to reform the agency, its head, DSP Shola Jejeloye, who disclosed this, said that most of the riders often attack men of the taskforce during their operation. He added that many of them are always with dangerous arms and charms and would do anything to resist arrest or impoundment of their motorcycles while on prohibited roads.
The Taskforce boss noted that a lot of the reform was currently going on in the agency to change the warped perception by the members of the public, adding that arrangements were being made to ensure civilian members of the taskforce are specially kitted to check issues of corruption and harassment of members of the public.
According to him, the essence of auctioning of impounded vehicles was not to generate revenues but to discourage driving against the traffic.

