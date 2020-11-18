Traffic Law: No going back on clampdown on violators, LASG insists

*Impounds 150 vehicles, 131 motorcycles

*26 motorcyclists in detention, says Taskforce

Concerned over the frequent clash between officials of the Task Force on Environment and Special Offences Unit and commercial motorcyclists, also known as Okada riders, the Lagos State government Wednesday vowed to continue to enforce its traffic laws to maintain sanity on roads and save lives.

Hence, the government said that the State Taskforce on Environment and Special enforcement the officers were undeterred by the criminal activities of the motorcyclists, saying that 131 motorcycles were seized; 15 riders arrested and prosecuted; and 150 vehicles impounded by the agency in various areas of the state.

It said that taskforce would keep enhancing the enforcement of the Lagos Traffic Law 2018 with which it has been checking the excesses of commercial motorcyclists and others who drive against oncoming traffic and ply restricted routes.

The government, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said that the action is to halt the resurgence of impunity and violation of traffic regulations.

Amid the enforcement, which began on Tuesday, commercial motorcyclists have taken laws into their hands and attacked the Task Force team, injuring officers carrying out their lawful duties. The perpetrators of this violence will be identified and made to face the law.

The statement said: “The Task Force subsequently arraigned and prosecuted 35 drivers of impounded vehicles, who had to forfeit their cars to the state for driving against oncoming traffic; 62 drivers who plied the BRT Corridor were fined N70,000 each; and 28 tricycle owners were also arraigned in court.

“The Task Force was again attacked in Ikeja, on Wednesday. It retreated to avoid an escalation of the crisis. The team, however, mobilised more personnel to quell the riots started by the riders.

“Traffic enforcement agencies will continue to assert their authority. They have been directed to arraign and prosecute all violators to ensure that penalties are apportioned in consonance with the law.

“For the avoidance of doubt, commercial motorcycles and tricycles remain restricted from operating in six Local Governments and nine Local Council Development Areas – Apapa LG; Lagos Mainland LG; Surulere LG; Ikeja LG; Eti-Osa LG; Lagos Island LG; Onigbongbo LCDA; Ojodu LCDA; Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA; Iru-Victoria Island LCDA; Lagos Island East LCDA; Apapa Iganmu LCDA; Yaba LCDA; Itire-Ikate LCDA; and Coker-Aguda LCDA.

“The Lagos State Government will continue to dialogue with stakeholders in the transportation sector – NURTW, RTEAN, ANACOWA, TOOAN, TODAL and MOALS – to restore sanity on Lagos roads and halt the disregard for the Lagos Traffic Law (2018).”

Meanwhile, no fewer than 26 commercial motorcycle operators popularly called Okada riders were said to be under detention after attacking officials of Lagos State Taskforce on environmental and special offenses Unit enforcing road traffic law on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

Like this: Like Loading...