Traffic laws: Go after violators, Sanwo-Olu orders LASTMA, police

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday vowed that his administration would no longer condone indiscipline among motorists in Lagos State. The governor specifically warned commercial motorcycle operators popularly called Okada riders, fond of operating on unauthorised routes, to either obey the state traffic law or prepare to face the wrath of the law. Sanwo-Olu spoke through the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, and his Special Adviser on Transportation, Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka. He said the state would no longer tolerate abuse of the traffic law currently going on in some parts of the state. The governor expressed displeasure at the flagrant violation of the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL) 2018 which restricted Okada on some major roads and driving against the traffic in the state. At a press conference attended by all the critical stakeholders, including security agencies and commercial transport unions, Sanwo-Olu condemned attacks on law enforcement officers. The governor warned that the recent illegal activities of both commercial transporters and Okada riders on the roads would no longer be tolerated. He ordered all concerned security agencies to immediately go after traffic law violators.

Metro & Crime

Odumosu visits burnt formations

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…orders DPOs, others to return to duty …flags off medical evaluation exercise for ex-SARS operatives   Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed the divisional police officers (DPO) and others to resume duties.   The commissioner gave the directives during a tour of burnt police stations and barracks in the state. Odumosu also […]
Metro & Crime

Notorious kidnapper, ‘Lion’, arrested in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James

A notorious kidnapper, Nse Nse Otu Bassey (30), aka ‘Lion’, has been arrested in Calabar along with five of his gang members. Bassey, who was nabbed by operatives of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) attached to Federal Intelligence Bureau (FIB) deployed to the state to assist the Commissioner of Police, was arrested with two locally made […]
Metro & Crime

Unity crucial to Bayelsa’s development, Diri tells Reps Caucus

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri on Friday stressed the need for Bayelsans regardless of party differences to put the interest of the state ahead of other considerations. Governor Diri, who stated this when he received members of the Bayelsa Caucus of the House of Representatives in his office in Yenagoa, said the task of […]

