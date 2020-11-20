Traffic laws: Go after violators, Sanwo-Olu orders LASTMA, police

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday vowed that his administration would no longer condone indiscipline among motorists in Lagos State. The governor specifically warned commercial motorcycle operators popularly called Okada riders, fond of operating on unauthorised routes, to either obey the state traffic law or prepare to face the wrath of the law. Sanwo-Olu spoke through the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, and his Special Adviser on Transportation, Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka. He said the state would no longer tolerate abuse of the traffic law currently going on in some parts of the state. The governor expressed displeasure at the flagrant violation of the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL) 2018 which restricted Okada on some major roads and driving against the traffic in the state. At a press conference attended by all the critical stakeholders, including security agencies and commercial transport unions, Sanwo-Olu condemned attacks on law enforcement officers. The governor warned that the recent illegal activities of both commercial transporters and Okada riders on the roads would no longer be tolerated. He ordered all concerned security agencies to immediately go after traffic law violators.
