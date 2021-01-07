News

Traffic offences: FCT clamps down on dispatch riders, arrests 50

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Department of Road Traffic Services, yesterday arrested 50 dispatch riders for ridding against traffic and also violating the traffic light rules. DRTS Director, Wadata Bodinga , who disclosed this while presenting the arrested riders and their impounded bikes, noted that the recklessness of these riders can no longer be tolerated.

He disclosed that apart from public outcry against the lawless conduct of the city dispatch riders, the road traffic enforcers have been mandated to restore sanity to Abuja roads. According to him, FCT administration had developed measures to ensure that the roads within the territory were safe for categories of users. “We are here to display the dispatch riders that we arrested for either riding against one-way in the city or beating the traffic lights.

“As you may observe that the number of dispatch riders has increased within the city, probably because of the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging not only Abuja or Nigeria but the whole world.

“Because of their doorto- door services (dispatch riders) which can actually ease people that are staying at home to be able to deliver some of their needs. Also speaking, the Chairman FCT Ministerial Taskforce on Traffic Management, Ikharo Attah, said the clampdown on dispatch riders was long overdue because they were already abusing the privilege. Attah noted that henceforth, dispatch riders who violated traffic rules, would be arrested and subjected to medical examination. “They break traffic laws very regularly and it has become a source of worry to the FCT Minister. Mr Bodinga and his men swung into action and clamped down on them.

