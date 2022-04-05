Metro & Crime

Traffic Offences: FCTA begins compulsory correctional training for violators

… 151 vehicles, 326 motorcycles, 15 tricycles, 22 dispatch bikes impounded

 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it has introduced a compulsory correctional training for traffic offenders as a measure towards tackling the growing abuses of traffic rules and regulations.

 

The Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Dr. Abdulateef Bello who disclosed this yesterday, said that arrested traffic offenders would be subjected to a three day training, bearing the cost, after which they will also be prosecuted by a Mobile Court, and be fined appropriately for their offences. Bello also revealed that within two weeks of offensive operations, about 152 vehicles, 326 motorcycles and 15 tricycles were impounded at various places.

 

“So far, we have taken off the streets about 152 motor vehicles, 326 motorcycles, 15 tricycles and about 22 dispatched. “They are going to be made to face the law as quickly as  possible, before they face the mobile court, three days training compulsorily to acquaint themselves with the rules and regulations in using our roads. They have to pay for the training and also pay their fines.

 

They have to understand the road culture,” Bello added. Also speaking, Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah who led the team, said work of sanitising the city has become very taxing that all relevant agencies need to forge a collaborative partnership. Attah noted that the ongoing onslaught against traffic offenders and other criminalities in Abuja, was a resolve of FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello to maintain the standards required of a model City.

 

He stated that the Enforcement through Area 1, Apo Bridge, Lugbe-Airport and Gishiri Junction, was an energised exercise that will be sustained. According to him, “The central focus of the work  today is largely traffic. We went round to purge the city of rickety vehicles and illegal motor parks.

 

“The city has reached a point where work as separate component. All the relevant agencies are here collaborating to get the job done.”

 

