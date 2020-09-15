Traffic offenders in trouble as Lagos mounts cameras

• ‘Traffic Radio’ gets motorbikes to monitor traffic

Traffic offenders in Lagos will no longer escape penalties as the state government Tuesday said that it has mounted secret cameras in all the newly completed junctions’ improvement projects, especially the popular Allen Avenue junction in Ikeja, the state capital.

This is even as the ‘Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1 FM’ acquired ‘Live Updates Motorbikes’ for monitoring and dissemination of live traffic information updates.

Speaking during the inauguration of the ‘Traffic Radio’ motorbikes, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration remains committed to traffic management in the state, saying that was why the junction improvement projects were carried out with the removal of roundabouts in Lekki, Ikotun, Maryland and Allen Avenue junctions.

For seamless traffic law enforcement, the commissioner added that state government had also installed secret cameras at all the junctions to capture any motorist who flouts the traffic laws.

He said that the state government would soon go beyond monitoring and giving live updates on the traffic situation through motorcycles, adding that the government would make use of the technology to give accurate and factual accounts of the traffic situation.

On his part, the General Manager, ‘Traffic Radio’, Mr Tayo Akanle said the pilot scheme of the Lagos Traffic Radio Live Updates Motorcycles was meant to enhance the operation of the radio station by allowing the radio station to arrive timely at the particular incident spots towards providing on-the-spot live and accurate reports that would assist commuters make informed decisions.

He said: “The reports disseminated would now be more professional, comprehensive, real time and accurate, as it would be handled by trained journalists from the station. The information will now be shared through the airwaves and on our ever increasing social media platforms for a wider reach.

“You will all agree with me that the speed and manoeuvring ability of these motorcycles would be apt for this operation, just as it is a clear departure from the past where our reporters arrive late at these incident spots thereby hindering the provision of live and accurate reports for commuters.”

