Traffic pollution impairs brain function –Study

A new study by researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and the University of Victoria, has shown that common levels of traffic pollution can impair human brain function in only a matter of hours. The peer-reviewed findings are published in the journal Environmental Health The study shows that just two hours of exposure to diesel exhaust causes a decrease in the brain’s functional connectivity — a measure of how the study provides the first evidence in humans, from a controlled experiment, of altered brain network connectivity induced by air pollution. To this end, he said people should be mindful of the air they’re breathing and take appropriate steps to minimise their exposure to potentially harmful air pollutants like car exhaust. “People may want to think twice the next time they’re stuck in traffic with the windows rolled down,” said senior study author, Dr. Chris Carlsten, professor and head of respiratory medicine and the Canada Research Chair in occupational and environmental lung disease at UBC.”

