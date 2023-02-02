Traffic pollution impairs brain function –Study

A new study by researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and the University of Victoria, has shown that common levels of traffic pollution can impair human brain function in only a matter of hours. The peer-reviewed findings are published in the journal Environmental Health The study shows that just two hours of exposure to diesel exhaust causes a decrease in the brain’s functional connectivity — a measure of how the study provides the first evidence in humans, from a controlled experiment, of altered brain network connectivity induced by air pollution. To this end, he said people should be mindful of the air they’re breathing and take appropriate steps to minimise their exposure to potentially harmful air pollutants like car exhaust. “People may want to think twice the next time they’re stuck in traffic with the windows rolled down,” said senior study author, Dr. Chris Carlsten, professor and head of respiratory medicine and the Canada Research Chair in occupational and environmental lung disease at UBC.”
Related Articles
2023:FG delighted as Facebook moves to check fake news
Meta, the owners of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, has unveiled plans to regulate the use of its platforms to protect the integrity of the 2023 election in Nigeria. Specifically, the group plans to take “clearly-outlined steps” to combat disinformation and to make political advertising more transparent before, during and after the election. Minister of Information […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
No plan to scrap NYSC –DG
The Director General of the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC), Shuaibu Ibrahim, has allayed fears of the possible scrap of the scheme, insisting that the agency was more relevant in the course of building a united country. He explained that the benefits of the scheme far outweighed the challenges, noting that there are some remote […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FMC Owo: Union leader debunks closure of hospital
The Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo has said that there was no truth in the alleged report in some sections of the media that the institution has been closed down following the strike embarked upon by resident doctors. The Chairman, United Health Workers Association of FMC Owo, Comrade Omoniyi Joseph Olajide who debunked the story […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)