Traffic Wardens Act impediment to welfare –Officers

Traffic wardens have called on the Inspector General Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu to order for creation of a department for traffic wardens service under the Nigeria Police Force.

They made the call following an alleged poor welfare they suffered under the police force, saying creation of an independent department under the force would change their condition of service for the better.

This was contained in a letter, through their lawyer, Mr. JIde Agboola, sent to the IGP and the office of the Minister for Police Affairs in Abuja. The letter was made available to our correspondent over the weekend.

In the letter, entitled, ‘Re-call to urgently create a department for traffic warden service under the Nigeria Police Force through a reform,’ the wardens alleged that the act that established traffic wardens has been an impediment to the welfare of their officers in the service.

The letter read in part, “We urgently call the attention of The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, The Police Service Commission, The IGP, The Minister of Police Affairs, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representative to make a reform in creating a department or merging the traffic warden under the Nigeria Police Force like the one recently created for FIB and others in the Nigeria Police Force.

“Presently, traffic warden establishment under the Police Act and Regulations Chapter 11 of 1990 has been an obstacle to the traffic wardens, particularly on their promotion, placement as the head of department in the Nigeria Police Force and no improvement in their general welfare.

“We concerned citizens and stakeholders in the upholding of the rule of law and more importantly in protection of 1999 constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria particularly section 42 (1) thereof (As amended), appeal and rewrite this letter to the concerned authorities.”

Like this: Like Loading...