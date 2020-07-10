Trafficked Nigerians return from Lebanon

An abused Nigerian lady in Lebanon, Ariwolo Olamide Temitope, and other Nigerians trafficked or stranded in Lebanon are due to return home at the weekend.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Shade (APC, Ogun), disclosed this yesterday after a meeting with the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab, at the National Assembly.

Temitope, who was trafficked to Lebanon and had been severely abused, was prevented from coming back to Nigeria by her boss who claimed to “own her”.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Akande-Sadipe said “I am happy to inform Nigerians that Temitope will be home before the end of the week and so many other Nigerians who want to come home from Lebanon the opportunity will be provided for them to come home.

“You (media) will be invited on the day Temitope arrives and you will see that this is not eye service and not just Temitope that the flight is bringing in, but other ladies who want to come home. We will continue to bring home those who want to come home.

“The Lebanese government is promising us now that it will ensure our girls work in very humane circumstances.”

Like this: Like Loading...