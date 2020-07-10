Metro & Crime

Trafficked Nigerians return from Lebanon

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

An abused Nigerian lady in Lebanon, Ariwolo Olamide Temitope, and other Nigerians trafficked or stranded in Lebanon are due to return home at the weekend.
The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Shade (APC, Ogun), disclosed this yesterday after a meeting with the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab, at the National Assembly.

Temitope, who was trafficked to Lebanon and had been severely abused, was prevented from coming back to Nigeria by her boss who claimed to “own her”.
Briefing journalists after the meeting, Akande-Sadipe said “I am happy to inform Nigerians that Temitope will be home before the end of the week and so many other Nigerians who want to come home from Lebanon the opportunity will be provided for them to come home.

“You (media) will be invited on the day Temitope arrives and you will see that this is not eye service and not just Temitope that the flight is bringing in, but other ladies who want to come home. We will continue to bring home those who want to come home.

“The Lebanese government is promising us now that it will ensure our girls work in very humane circumstances.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

40-year-old man commits suicide in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

R esidents of Eyin Grammar, Ibadan, Oyo State, were yesterday morning thrown into confusion when a 40-year-old man was found to have committed suicide.     The man, Lanre Kazeem, hanged himself in his rented room in the area.     Kazeem was working in a private palm kernel company around Soka area of Ibadan […]
Metro & Crime

Pastor impregnates daughter, procures abortion thrice

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 44-year-old pastor, Oluwafemi Oyebola, for allegedly raping his daughter (name withheld). Oyebola, a pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Ogo Oluwa Parish, Owode-Egbado, was also accused of aborting pregnancy for the victim on three different occasions. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said […]
Metro & Crime

Inferno: Akeredolu vows to overhaul fire service

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Fire at the weekend gutted five shops and destroyed property and goods believed to worth millions of naira in Akure, Ondo State. The incident occurred at Obanla area of the state capital a few metres from the popular Oja-Oba market. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who visited the scene yesterday, promised that his administration would embark on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: