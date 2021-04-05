Metro & Crime

Trafficker held with N564m heroin at Abuja airport

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a suspected drug trafficker, Goodluck Igbineweka Odeh (40), at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (NAIA).

 

Odeh was apprehended with two kilograms of heroin, with a street value of N564 million, concealed in the lining of the false bottom of his suitcase.

 

The suspect from Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State was arrested at the departure lounge of the Abuja airport during an outward clearance of Ethopian aircraft 911enroute Abuja-Addis Ababa-Italy.

 

During interrogation, Odeh claimed he had been living in Italy since 2015 when he got into the country through Libya. He said he worked as a labourer in a farm in Italy with a pay of about 50 Euro a day.

 

According to him, he also works as a “flyer distributor” when farming season is over and gets as much as 50 Euro/day. Odeh told his interrogators that he came to Nigeria over two weeks ago to see his family and also use same opportunity to buy foodstuffs to sell on his return to Italy.

 

He added that after spending some days between Edo and Delta states where he bought some foodstuffs, he equally travelled to Lagos to buy part of the foodstuffs and bushmeat, which, according to him, is cheaper.

 

The suspect, however, claimed he did not know how the drug found its way into the bag as he bought the suitcase from a second-hand material open market in Lagos not knowing that it contained the drug. When further asked of the market address, he responded, “I don’t know the address.”

 

Odey said he was accompanied to the market where he bought the suitcase by a man he first met the day he arrived Lagos from Benin, adding that he came into Abuja from Lagos for onward trip to Italy.

 

The Commander, Abuja airport Command of NDLEA, Kabir Sani Tsakuwa, said charges had already been filed against the suspect while further investigations continued to explore other leads on the case.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

