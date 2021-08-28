News

Trafficking: 10 girls rescued, 2 arrested by police in Benin Republic

Ten girls who are victims of human trafficking have been rescued by the operatives attached to Police Force Criminal Investigative Department (FCID), Alagbon, Lagos State. Two suspected human traffickers were arrested in the process and other suspects. Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos yesterday, Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Usman Belel, said on August 11th they received an intelligence report from a non-government organisation through Nigeria Police Force State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, Lagos that ten Nigerian girls were about to be trafficked to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates through Cotonou, Benin Republic. “The underage girls were lodged at NIS hotel near Scoa Gbeto, Cotonou, preparatory for their departure.

The National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, INTERPOL was able to inform our counterpart at National Central Bureau (NCB), Cotonou who swung into action and apprehended two suspects and rescued the girls, and repatriated them to Nigeria,” he said. The arrested suspects are Ejiofor Izuchukwu and Nzube Okafor.

The victims are Uwaifor Gift Gold, 13, Moses Endurance Ella, 21, Onyenweaku Nkiruka Abigail, 26, Destiny Ayang Alex, 21, Ikpi Janet Ebri, 23, Samuel Chisom Igwe, 24, and Noyoglere Debby, 23. Also, Inalegwu Faith Eneh, 21 and Nndubuisi Jennifer Akuchi, 32. AIG Belel further said that a teacher, one Steve, 30, was arrested over indecent assault, Child Abuse, and defilement.

