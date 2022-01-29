News

Trafficking: Katsina police rescue 4 girls, 3 boys headed for Libya

Four girls and three boys being trafficked to Libya through Katsina have been rescued by the State Police Command at Yankara Village area of the State. The rescued victims were identified as Success Oshoopkeme, ( 20), Isaac Debora, (20), Amoruwa Ade, (28), James Rebecca, (20) Emmanuel Godwin, (20), Zainab Tijjani, (21) and Taofik Olawale, (27).

The victims were rescued on January 20 at about 11.20am based on credible intelligence. The Command Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) SP Gambo Isah, in a statement yesterday said officers from the Command raided a criminal hideout at Yankara village, Koza District, Mai’adua Local Government Area of the state and rescued the seven victims of human trafficking hiding in the house on their way to Libya. Isah said in the course of investigation, the victims stated that they were brought to the village by their agent, who on sighting the police team, took to his heels and escaped with their phones.

They added that they are on their route from Nigeria to Libya through the Niger Republic border. He, however, said, investigation is ongoing on the matter as they would hand over the victims to NAPTIP office, Kano, for further investigation and arrest of the traffickers, who are at large. Meanwhile, officers from the Command also repelled bandits’ attacks at Fadimawa village on January 27 at about 1am, rustling unspecified number of domestic animals. DPO Kurfi led a team of policemen to the scene and engaged the bandits (terrorists) in a fierce gun duel. The operational strategy and gallantry displayed by them led to overpowering the hoodlums and recovery of all the stolen animals.

 

