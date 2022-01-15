News

Trafficking: Police rescue 32, arrest 3 suspects in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Ebonyi State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested three persons for allegedly trafficking 32 children. The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah stated this while briefing journalists in Abakaliki. According to her, preliminary investigation revealed that the children were trafficked from different parts of the country and are being used for forced labour and sexual exploitation in the name of networking/ hawking products. Shenotedthatthesuspectswere arrestedintheirhideoutsinOkposi Umuaghara, Ezza North local gov-ernment area of Ebonyi state. Odah listed those arrested as Nwagboduhu Ekene and Nwaoko Godwin.

She noted that police got to know about the activities of the suspects on January7, 2022 when a case of a missing person was reported by Mrs. Nwankwo IjeomaofUterufievillageinEbonyi local government area of Ebonyi state that her daughter Nwankwo Chidera, aged 14 years left home to unknown destination. She opined that during the investigation, a company’s advertisement sheet containing a phone number was found in the girl’s room which was used to trace the owner of the phone number, who was later identified as Christian Nwankwo and was arrested.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: Oshiomhole tenders apologies to Enigies over Obaseki

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

Ize-Iyamu receives blessings of Dukes in Benin Kingdom     The candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) for the Edo Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has received the blessings of the Enigies (Dukes) in the Benin Kingdom to emerge victorious in the September 19 Governorship election.   Besides, immediate past National Chairman of the APC, […]
News

How Joseph Ayoub Transformed Roses as a “Timeless” Symbol of Love

Posted on Author Our Reporters

What do roses symbolize? Love, affection and a strong bond between you and your partner. But it’s sad that no matter how romantic roses are as gifts, they live a short life. They dry up in a few days, and your partner eventually has to toss them off in a bin. But suppose you come […]
News

UK citizenship pathway for Hong Kong residents violates international law – China

Posted on Author Reporter

    A new British policy allowing Hong Kong residents to claim British citizenship is a violation of international law and interferes with China’s internal affairs, China’s embassy in London said on Thursday. British Interior Minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday that Hong Kong people with British National Overseas visas would be able to apply […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica