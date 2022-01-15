Trafficking: Police rescue 32, arrest 3 suspects in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested three persons for allegedly trafficking 32 children. The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah stated this while briefing journalists in Abakaliki. According to her, preliminary investigation revealed that the children were trafficked from different parts of the country and are being used for forced labour and sexual exploitation in the name of networking/ hawking products. Shenotedthatthesuspectswere arrestedintheirhideoutsinOkposi Umuaghara, Ezza North local gov-ernment area of Ebonyi state. Odah listed those arrested as Nwagboduhu Ekene and Nwaoko Godwin.

She noted that police got to know about the activities of the suspects on January7, 2022 when a case of a missing person was reported by Mrs. Nwankwo IjeomaofUterufievillageinEbonyi local government area of Ebonyi state that her daughter Nwankwo Chidera, aged 14 years left home to unknown destination. She opined that during the investigation, a company’s advertisement sheet containing a phone number was found in the girl’s room which was used to trace the owner of the phone number, who was later identified as Christian Nwankwo and was arrested.

