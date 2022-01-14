Metro & Crime

Trafficking: Police rescue 32, arrest 3 suspects in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Comment(0)

Ebonyi State Police Command, Friday said it has arrested three persons for allegedly trafficking 32 children.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah stated this while briefing journalists in Abakaliki.

According to her, preliminary investigation revealed that the children were trafficked from different parts of the country and were being used for forced labour and sexual exploitation in the name of networking/hawking products.

She noted that the suspects were arrested in their hideouts inOkposi Umuaghara, Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

Odah listed those arrested as Nwagboduhu Ekene and Nwaoko Godwin.
She noted that police got to know about the activities of the suspects on January 7, when a case of a missing person was reported by Mrs. Nwankwo Ijeoma of Uterufie village in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state that her daughter Nwankwo Chidera, aged 14 years, left home to unknown destination.

She opined that during the investigation, a company’s advertisement sheet containing a phone number was found in the daughter’s room which was used to trace the owner of the phone number who was later identified as Christian Nwankwo and was subsequently arrested.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Workers, students, remain at home – Niger Gov warns

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has directed students and workers to remain at home with the continued closure of schools and offices till further notice following the  increasing cases of COVID-19 cases. The governor stated this Wednesday in a press briefing after meeting with the state COVID-19 Taskforce led by Secretary to the State […]
Metro & Crime

Don’t attract curses, Ebonyi monarch warns settlers

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Traditional ruler of Amagu community, Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chief Godffery Makwo, yesterday told settlers in Ovumte land settlement not to push the community to curse them.   According to him, the community will pronounce curse on them, if they continue to oppose the parcellation of the settlement.   The […]
Metro & Crime

Soldiers raid mosque in Kano, arrest 10 suspected Boko Haram militants

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano The Nigrian Army on Saturday evening stormed a Boko Haram suspected mosque located at Filin Lazio, Hotoro in Kano metropolis and arrested no fewer than 10 suspects. Reports have it that the operation was conducted in a very professional manner without drawing the ire of Muslims who were just breaking their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica