Trafficking: Vigilantes raid baby factory, rescue 30 pregnant ladies

Vigilantes have rescued about 30 pregnant women during a raid on a baby factory run by a child trafficking syndicate at Uruagu- Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State. Members of the Nnewi Vigilante Services, led by their Commander, Maduka Atuenyi, arrested the Medical Director of Beniz Hospital and Maternity, Nnewi, Chima Iwuoha and a former Women Leader of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Uruagu Ward, Perpetual Ukaegbu, described as the leader of the syndicate. The Chief Security Officer of Nnewi community, Maduka Atuenyi, who also doubles as President-General of Nzuko-Ora Nnewi, disclosed this yesterday while fielding questions from journalists in his Nnewi office. Atuenyi said the child stealing syndicate was notorious and that the vigilantes had been trailing members of the syndicate based on intelligence gathered, until luck ran out of them.

He said: “This particular child-trafficking syndicate is very notorious. It has been perpetrating the crime over the years. When I got wind of their activities recently, I told my men that we must stop them; because, over the years, certain security operatives had been on the payroll of this syndicate, so that their activities would hardly be questioned.

“Just yesterday (Wednesday), we got a report that a 22-year-old pregnant lady was dragged by this syndicate from Ebonyi State to Nnewi, and that she was kept in the flat of their boss. A few days ago, their doctor gave her an injection and she slept off.

When she slept, she was operated upon, and the baby was removed and sold off. When she woke up and asked about the baby, she was told that the baby died when it was being delivered. “When we got that information, we stormed the area and made some arrests. We were able to get a lady, who said she was their lab technician. We got some pregnant women; arrested a medical doctor and a nurse. We also succeeded in getting their boss, Perpetual Ukaegbu. Who told us that one of their accomplices called Nneka ran away with most of the babies when our men stormed their hideout. “Also, through information, we stormed one of their hideouts inside the bush at Umudike village, Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area. Before we knew it, some of their agents picked the children in their custody and ran away through their secret exit points; but we were able to recover some malnourished children.

The boss said she was willing to assist us get their fleeing colleague, Nkiru, who had refused to pick up the calls. “We have handed over members of the syndicate and the children we recovered so far to the Commissioner of Police in Awka, so that they will help us in the investigation.” The vigilante chief also begged the police commissioner to ensure the security of his life and those of his men. He said: “So many powerful men are involved in this matter. They’ve been calling me, offering me money; but I have refused. They are already threatening me. So, I beg the law enforcement agencies to protect me. The innocent children being trafficked are crying for help. Somebody has to be a voice for them. I am here to be their voice.” The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the arrest. He said the suspects were handed over to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) in Awka for a more discreet investigation into the activities of the syndicate.

