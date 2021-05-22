TRAGEDY: ARMY CHIEF, AIDES DIE IN AIR CRASH

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has confirmed that, “An air crash involving a @NigAir- Force aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport”. In a terse statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the NAF noted thus: “The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon”. Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, was among those that died in the crash on Friday.

He was said to be on an official trip to Kaduna. Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria, Akin Olateru, who also confirmed the incident, said the eight persons onboard, died. “Beachcraft 350, 8 souls on board. Unfortunately, all dead,” Olateru wrote in a WhatsApp note. “An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. Meanwhile President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened over the air crash that claimed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers.

The President condoles with families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general, describing them as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.” While praying that God receives the souls of the patriots, the President says the crash “is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.” The President pledged that the departed would not die in vain. Also, the Chairman, Senate committee on Air force, Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah, has reacted to the unfortunate incident.

Na’Allah in a terse statement said: “I received with shock the incident involving the crash of the Nigerian Air force Kingair 350 in which the Chief of Army Staff was traveling. “While it’s saddening and unfortunate, I am greatly diminished by the sad news of the death of a perfect gentleman in the name of Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers who paid the supreme price in the service of our great country. “I on behalf of the Sen-ate committee on Air force convey our heartfelt condolence to the Nation, the Nigerian Army and the immediate family of the deceased.”

Similarly, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN yesternight described the Military aircraft Crash that caused the death of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru as a national tragedy. According to a statement issued by Malami’s media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, the AGF received the news of the crash of the military aircraft in Kano while attending to guests in preparation for the wedding ceremony of his second son, Abiru Rahman Malami billed for today.

Malami described the Late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru and members of his team as dedicated patriotic Nigerians whose efforts to improve the security situation of the country was manifest. Malami prayed Allah to grant eternal salvation for all that lost their lives in the air mishap. He also prayed that the family members have the fortitude to bear the loss The Minister said the late Army Officer who died in active service to the nation will always be remembered as a selfless and patriotic Nigerian who is passionate in duty.

Malami who thanked all the guests at the wedding ceremony said the wedding fatiha will be low keyed in view of the national tragedy and for strict observations to the laid down COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. He said many of the intended functions will be shelved to honour the deceased.

It was reported that some of Attahiru’s aides were among those that died in the crash. He was appointed Chief of Army Staff by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 26. Until his appointment in January, Attahiru was the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

With service number 8406, he was a member of Regular Course 35 of the Nigerian Defence Academy. At a time, he was the Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole, until he was sacked in 2017, for alleged incompetence. Attahiru was born on August 10, 1966, in Doka, Kaduna North Local Government Area, Kaduna State. He was a graduate of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji and Nigerian Army School of Infantry. He commenced cadets training in January 1984, and was commissioned into the rank of Second Lieutenant in December 1986, as an Infantry Officer.

Attahiru holds a Masters degree in Strategic Management and Policy Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy. Others include, Masters of Science in Human Resources Management and Development form Salford University in the United Kingdom, and Graduate Diploma in international Studies from the University of Nairobi, Kenya. He held several appointments on the staff, instructional and in command during his military career and had a tour of duty with the United Nations in Sierra Leone as a Military Observer, where he facilitated United Kingdom military engagement, Operation BARASS in September 2000.

The late Army boss, was an Operation Officer, and later Company Commander in NIBATT 19 ECOMOG Operations in Liberia. Also, he had the unique privilege of having commanded with distinction all through the chain of command in the Nigerian Army. Prominent among these appointments are Commanding Officer 146 Battalion Nigerian Army (Operation HARMONY IV) in the Bakassi Peninsula, Commander 13 Brigade Nigerian Army (Operation PULO SHIELD), General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army. It is on record that he brought relative stability to the region with the surrender of several Boko Haram combatants.

As a staff officer, he was a unit Adjutant, 7 Battalion Nigerian Army, Serti, Chief of Staff, 1 Brigade Nigerian Army Sokoto. General Staff Officer Grade 1 Training/Operations and as well as Staff Duties/Plans at Headquarters 1, 2 and 81 Divisions of the Nigerian Army. Attahiru was Deputy Director Military Secretary 2 at the AHQ MS (A) and one-time Director Army Public Relations and Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army. He was later Director staff Duties and Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans at the Army Headquarters.

He was equally privileged to serve as Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation and Chief of Defence Logistics at the apex organ of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Defence Headquarters Abuja. In that position, he worked with the US Defence Logistics Agency on the Vertically Integrated Logistics Approach (VILA) Programme towards enhancing the operational readiness in the Armed Forces of Nigeria. On the instructional level, he was an Instructor at the Depot Nigerian Army, Nigerian Defence Academy and the Nigerian Army School of Infantry.

He was later a Directing Staff and Chief Instructor at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna. Attahiru was exposed to leadership and professional development programmes at globally renowned institutions. He was at the National Defence College, Kenya for the National Defence Management and Security Studies Course and at the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Special Forces Academy Shijiazhuang-Hubei Province, China for the Basic and Advanced Special/ Operations Commando Forces Courses.

He has undertaken leadership and security policy course at the prestigious Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University USA, Graduate School of Media and Communication, Agha Khan University of Nairobi, Bournemouth University Disaster Management Center and the Geneva Centre for Security Policy.

Like this: Like Loading...