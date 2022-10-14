Tragedy as BBNaija’s Rico Swavey dies days after car accident

Mr. Rico Swavey, the former Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) housemate, has passed away — a few days after he survived a ghastly car accident. Alex Asogwa, his fellow ex-BBNaija housemate, broke the news on Twitter yesterday morning. “This was not what we agreed on, Rico. Rest in peace,” she wrote in the terse post. Tobi Bakre, the reality TV star, also confirmed Swavey’s death on Twitter. “We lost him. but thanks a lot guys. God knows best,” he wrote.

Swavey’s death comes a few hours after his management announced he was on life support. “Hello everyone, Rico Swavey is not disposed to handle his socials right now as he was involved in a ghastly accident and is currently on life support.”

