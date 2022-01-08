Tragedy as driver kills woman, son in Akwa Ibom

Tragedy struck along Ikot Ekpene road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, yesterday as driver of a jeep killed a roadside fruits seller and her 4-year-old son. Sources who witnessed the accident told Saturday Telegraph that the boy died on the spot, while the mother, identified as Nsima Sylvester Etim was rushed to a hospital, but gave up the ghost afterwards. It was gathered that the driver, whose identity could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, might have skidded off the road and hit the woman and her son, and a tricycle parked in front of a welding shop.

Eyewitnesses were quick to conclude that the driver must have lost control of the vehicle because he was driving at a high speed. The welder, who simply identified himself as Utibe said that it was God that saved him from being killed, noting that he had to run out of the shop, when he saw the vehicle coming towards his direction at a high speed.

A brother of the dead woman who could not hide his grief lamented, “the woman was my sister. She sells fruits here. This is our family compound.” However the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon did not respond to calls and text message sent to his phone on the reaction of the police reaction to the incident.

