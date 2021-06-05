Tragedy as DSS operative killed  inside hotel in  Ekiti

An operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) was reportedly killed by some soldiers on Friday evening inside an hotel in Ado-Ekiti, the capital city of Ekiti State.

It was learnt that the incident occurred at about 7.30pm, at an hotel located along NTA Road, where one of the soldiers was alleged to have stabbed the DSS operative.

The victim was said to have been stabbed on the neck and bled profusely, leading to his death.

The incident was said to have happened as a result of hot argument between the soldiers and the DSS officer, after they arrested a man suspected to be an ICT fraudster inside the hostel.

The source said: “As the soldiers who were inside the hotel had stopped the young man they suspected to be a ‘yahoo boy’ and interrogating him, the young man saw the DSS operative on a bike and beckoned to him for help.

“When the DSS got to the soldiers, an argument ensued between them and one of the soldiers became so angry that he drew out a knife and stabbed the DSS operative.

“The DSS man fell immediately and the people inside the hotel drinking hurriedly fled the scene to avoid being arrested,” he explained.

A few minutes after the incident occurred, about six gun wielding DSS operatives were said to have stormed the hotel and arrested the soldiers.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

