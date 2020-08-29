Tragedy as flood destroys 15 LGAs in Katsina

Tragedy struck yesterday when flood rendered hundreds of people homeless in 15 local government areas out of the 34 local government areas in Katsina State as a result of torrential rainfall being experienced this year. The Executive Secretary of the state’s Emergency Management, Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Babangida Nasamu, disclosed this to journalists in Katsina. Nasamu said the affected local government areas are Dutsi, Daura, Sandamu, Katsina, Faskari, Batagarawa, and Danmusa, Danja, Kusada, Jibia, Kaita, Ingawa, Kankia, Kurfi and Bindawa.

The SEMA secretary said people affected by the flood were accommodated in primary schools and other public buildings in their areas. He said the affected local governments were only those that reported the disaster officially to the agency through their local government authorities.

The secretary disclosed that the agency has received a report from individuals whose houses were also affected by the flood. Nasamu said the agency would soon commence tour of the all affected councils to assess the damage for possible assistance to the victims.

He said: “As soon as we complete our assessment, we will forward our findings to the state government for possible assistance to the victims.” Nasamu called on the people of the state especially those, who erected buildings on waterways to vacate their houses for their own safety and advice them to in future desist from constructing houses on drainages and waterways.

