Tragedy as gunmen kidnap family of five, two others in Kaduna

At least, seven persons, including a family of five, have been abducted by gunmen in a suburb of Kaduna metropolis. The attack took place in Barkallahu about 1.30am yesterday. The bandits were said to have invaded the community shooting sporadically at anything in sight and scaring the residents. Our correspondent gathered that the bandits invaded the community moving from house to house and abducting those they were able to break into their homes. One of the victims, Abdulsalam Haruna, said the bandits broke into his house and abducted his wife and four children, two of whom are students of the Federal University, Malumfashi, Katsina State.

He said the hoodlums also abducted two of his neighbour’s children after violently forcing their way into their house. According to him, the bandits also attacked two other houses, including that of a retired director in the Kaduna State ministry of education, but did not abduct anybody or carry anything. In a telephone interview with journalists in Kaduna yesterday, Haruna said: “The incident happened at about 1.30am (on Friday). They broke my gate and came into my compound. They broke the door to my house and ordered everybody to follow them.

“They went away with my wife and four of my children, two of whom are students of the Federal University, Malumfashi, Katsina State. “They also attacked my neighbour and went away with two of his children. Two other houses, including that of a retired director in the Kaduna state ministry of education were also attacked, but they did not kidnap anybody or carry anything there.

“We alerted the security personnel but by the time they arrived the bandits had escaped with the victims.” This incident is coming barely a week, after 21 people, including a family of 17, were abducted in Udawa village, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The villagers were said to be on their way to the farm when bandits attacked them at about 7am. At the time of this report, the spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached for reaction as his mobile phone was switched off. This is even as the police command has not been responding to the series of attacks in the state in the recent past.

Like this: Like Loading...