Tragedy as gunmen kill 2, sack Southern Kaduna communities

At least, two persons had been killed and several houses burnt down by suspected Fulani militias in the southern part of Kaduna State. The attack took place in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in the early hours of yesterday. This is coming as the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) disclosed that yesterday’s killings brought the number of persons killed in the area to eight in the last five days. Spokesman for the union, Mr. Luka Binniyat, in a statement said in spite of the peace accord signed by communities, the militias have contin-ued with their killing spree. He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to increase the presence of security operatives to enable the residents feel safe.

Binniyat said: “Early this morning, (September 11) , Manyi-Mashin village, in Zamandabo ward, in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in Southern Kaduna, was invaded by hordes of Fulani armed men who burnt down almost all the houses in the village, looting and carting away valuables. “Two persons were burnt in their homes beyond recognition: They are Cecilia Ishaya, 62, a widow and mother of six children and Iliya Sunday, 56, who left behind eight children.

Though men of Operation Safe Heaven promptly responded, the militia fled before their arrival.” The statement added: “This was after Fulani militia on September 8 lay ambush for three Atyap youths from Atakmawei village in same Zamandabo ward in Atyap Chiefdom, as they went to clear weed in their sugarcane farm about a kilometre from their village. “Suddenly, armed herdsmen came from hiding and struck. They descended on them with daggers and machetes. Anthony Magaji, 25, a final year HND student with Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria, was hacked down.

They axed his neck and head with macabre wounds and killed him instantly. “Isaac Thomas, 24, also an OND student of the same School, managed to escape with life threatening injuries and is now under intensive care in a hospital, while the third escaped with less injury.”

