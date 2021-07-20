Tragedy as landlord dies in building collapse in Lagos

Muritala Ayinla

Tragedy struck on Tuesday at Isawo area of Lagos as a two-storey building under construction collapsed, killing the landlord and leaving some others injured.

New Telegraph learnt that the collapsed structure was an attachment to the main building in front of the collapsed structure.

The landlord, identified as Pastor Daniel Obasi lost his life after he was trapped by the rubble of the building.

The tragic incident which occured at 77, Tapa Road, OkeOjo Isawo at about 2:30 p. m on Sunday threw the entire community into a mourning mood on Salah day.

Although the cause of the collapse could not be ascertained, residents of the area suspected that the building caved in due to inadequate time line to allow sandfilled land to compact properly before commencement of construction and poor building materials.

According to National Emergency Spokesman, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the remains of the landlord, who was trapped in the ill-fated building had been taken to the mortuary by the police.

Like this: Like Loading...