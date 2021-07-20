Metro & Crime

Tragedy as landlord dies in building collapse in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muritala Ayinla

Tragedy struck on Tuesday at Isawo area of Lagos as a two-storey building under construction collapsed, killing the landlord and leaving some others injured.

New Telegraph learnt that the collapsed structure was an attachment to the main building in front of the collapsed structure.

The landlord, identified as Pastor Daniel Obasi lost his life after he was trapped by the rubble of the building.

The tragic incident which occured at 77, Tapa Road, OkeOjo Isawo at about 2:30 p. m on Sunday threw the entire community into a mourning mood on Salah day.

Although the cause of the collapse could not be ascertained, residents of the area suspected that the building caved in due to inadequate time line to allow sandfilled land to compact properly before commencement of construction and poor building materials.

According to National Emergency Spokesman, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the remains of the landlord, who was trapped in the ill-fated building had been taken to the mortuary by the  police.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu appoints Odumboni as new LAWMA CEO

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Adejuwon Odumboni as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).   In a statement issued yesterday, the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the appointment, which takes immediate effect, was consequent upon the resignation of the erstwhile […]
Metro & Crime

Njoku, community leader, dies at 61

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A community leader and philanthropist, Chief Okechukwu Njoku Ntibundu (Ume Udo I of Uvuru ancient kingdom) of Umuorianu Umuaghara Uvuru in Aboh-mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State is dead. Njoku, 61, died during a brief illness on October 11, 2020 at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital. His family said in a statement […]
Metro & Crime

Kalu donates cash, relief items to widows of soldiers

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji,

Widows of slain soldiers at the Goodluck Jonathan Barracks, 14 Brigade, Ohafia benefited from cash and relief materials donated by Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu. Kalu, who was at the barracks at the invitation of the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Solomon Kumapayi, donated one bag of rice each to 25 widows of soldiers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica