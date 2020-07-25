Tragedy as Nollywood actor, Yusuf Satia, passes away

Yoruba Nollywood actor, Yusuf Satia has passed away. The movie star’s death was announced by his colleague, Kunle Afod via his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He wrote: “So sad to hear this…RIP. Yusuf Satia is gone…Tried so much to see you this year and celebrate you but it was aborted. Continue to rest on.”

The late actor was famous for his role in the 2000 Yoruba classic movie ‘Ijinle Pam Pam.’ He was also a Fuji singer and was spotted with the Fuji legend, KWAM1, at various outings and shows

