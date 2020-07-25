Arts & Entertainments

Tragedy as Nollywood actor, Yusuf Satia, passes away

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

Yoruba Nollywood actor, Yusuf Satia has passed away. The movie star’s death was announced by his colleague, Kunle Afod via his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He wrote: “So sad to hear this…RIP. Yusuf Satia is gone…Tried so much to see you this year and celebrate you but it was aborted. Continue to rest on.”

The late actor was famous for his role in the 2000 Yoruba classic movie ‘Ijinle Pam Pam.’ He was also a Fuji singer and was spotted with the Fuji legend, KWAM1, at various outings and shows

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Dance from dusk to dawn as Theatre Centrik’s virtual festival ends

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

It was an awesome moment and amazing experience at the Theatre Centrik main rehearsal hall, as the maiden edition of ‘Green African Arts Festival’, tagged GAAF 2020, took centre stage recently. Organised and presented by one of the leading Lagos-based theatre companies, Theatre Centrik, the featured a one-day poetic drama dance performance of ‘Dance from […]
Arts & Entertainments

Drama as lady allegedly invites ‘babalawo’ boyfriend to help recover her money from bank

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment a lady allegedly invited her herbalist to help her recover her money from the bank. According to the man simply identified as Godwin Chibuzor who made the video of the incident which was shared on Facebook on Wednesday, the lady was debited by […]
Arts & Entertainments

Adekunle Gold gets emotional as Simi shares new photo of their daughter

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Weeks after welcoming her first child, singer Simi, is yet to fully unveil the face of her newborn to fans but she has occasionally given them bits and pieces to get them gushing. Just recently, the much-loved musician took to her official Instagram page to share another heartwarming photo that featured her daughter, Adejare. In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: