Tragedy as trailer crushes 15 pupils to death in Delta

No fewer than 15 students of Army Day Secondary School, Effurun, Delta State, yesterday lost their lives when a trailer reportedly crushed them to death. Eye witnesses told New Telegraph that the victims met their untimely death when a wobbling trailer rammed into them by the way side as they were returning from school by 2pm. Immediately the incident occurred, sympathisers quickly moved in to rescue the mangled bodies as they were dragged out from the trailer just as blood gushed out from the wounded while the dismembered bodies of school students littered the side ways. The incident, which occurred amid heavy downpour even as it was gathered that three children from the same family were involved and a woman of about 80-year-old collapsed when she could not bear the horrible sight. Investigations revealed that some of the badly wounded students were rushed to the nearby Nigerian Navy Hospital located along the NPA Expressway opposite the Nigeria Army Barracks, Effurun.

