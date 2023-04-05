Tragedy As Two Died, 5 Injured In Bauchi Auto Crash

No fewer than two persons died while five others sustained different degrees of injuries in an auto crash that occurred along Darazo-Dukku road in Bauchi State.

Confirming the incident, the Bauchi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Yusuf Abdullahi in a report issued on Tuesday evening said the Corps was notified of the accident at 6:40 pm.

According to the report, the lone crash involving a white commercial Toyota Hiace bus, with registration DKA 127 XT, occurred at Kahun village at about 6:36 pm, while it took FRSC personnel 20 minutes to get to the scene of the accident, which was 14 kilometers from their base, for rescue operations

The report added that the Toyota Hiace bus was conveying 14 passengers, all male adults, as of the time of the unfortunate incident.

He said the cause of the accident was a result of a busted tyre and also informed that those injured sustained injuries ranging from bruises and head injuries to fractures.

It added that the remains of the two deceased were moved to the mortuary of the Darazo General Hospital, while the injured were receiving treatment at the same hospital.

