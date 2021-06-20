Tragedy averted as fuel tanker falls at Ijegun

Barely 24 hours after a gas tanker exploded along Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, Ikeja, killing 5 people and leaving 25 vehicles with other properties destroyed, another tanker explosion was averted at Ijegun area of the state yesterday.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the tanker conveying 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol, lost control and spilt its content on the road and the drainage channels while trying to navigate a difficult terrain near a filling Station in Ijegun.

It took the intervention of the men of the Lagos State Fire Service and NIPCO fire department, who rushed to the scene to blanket the spilled contents along the drainage system with chemicals and water trucks. Confirming the incident, Director-General, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke- Osanyintolu, said that the swift intervention of the state emergency responders saved lives and properties in the area.

As at the time of filing this report, Sunday Telegraph gathered that efforts were still ongoing to prevent the outbreak of the fire following the people who might want to scoop the petroleum products.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph Osanyintolu said:” On the situation of the overturned Tanker at Ijegun Imore, LASEMA’s swift response in an ongoing operation at Ijegun.

We have been able to prevent yet another fire disaster by a tanker fully loaded with 33, 000litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit, (PMS) at a petrol filling station in Ijegun.

Like this: Like Loading...