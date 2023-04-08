Metro & Crime

Tragedy: Gunmen Abduct, Kill Retired Immigration Officer In Nasarawa

A retired Nigerian Immigration officer, Jcob Agada was on Thursdat killed in Lafia, Nasarawa State by gunmen.

New Telegraph reports that the incident took place at Ombi 2, Lafia when the unknown assailants stormed the area.

According to eyewitness account, Agada was going back to his residence at about 9 pm when the hoodlums kidnapped him and his lifeless body was discovered in the area.

The source expressed sorrow over the incident, stating that Agada was jumped and taken away by the hoodlums who were hiding not far from his gate.

He further added that the retired officer lived just beside a popular hotel in the area.

Alleging a spike in the spate of insecurity in the Ombi II, Danka, and Kwandare axis of the state recently, the source called for prayers to end the challenge.

The incident was confirmed by the Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel.

