Tragedy Hits Bauchi As 25 Died In Auto Crash

No fewer than 25 persons died in an auto crash that occurred on Thursday in Udobo village along the Hadeja-Potiskum road, Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

New Telegraph gathered that the fatal accident which happened at 4:30 pm involves a Toyota Hummer Bus.

According to the reports, the over-speeding driver lost control after a tyre burst which affected 10 of the passengers who sustained various extents of injuries.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi said a total of 35 people comprising 19 male adults, 11 female adults, two male children and three female children.

The FRSC boss expressed sadness over the incident and cautioned motorists to desist from recklessness while on the road.

He also said that the corpses were deposited at the FMC, Azare where they would be released for burial while the injured are being treated.

According to him, the driver of the Hummer Bus lost control and ran into 11 people taking shelter under a tree close to a car wash.

He said, “Yes, there was a lone fatal crash at Udubo, along the Hadeja-Potiskum route in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State. The crash occurred yesterday, Thursday, 23rd March 2023.

“The crash involved an Ash Commercial Toyota Hummer Bus with registration number: JMA 59XA. The crash was caused by overloading, a speed violation which led to a tyre burst and loss of control.

“The driver whose name is not yet known lost control and ran into some people taking shelter under a tree. You know because the weather is hot, so they were under the tree when some of them were killed.

“A total of 24 people were inside the Hummer Bus while the remaining 11 people were taking shelter under the tree close to a car wash as stated by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Immediately we got the information, our men rushed to the scene for a rescue operation and evacuated the victims to the Federal Medical Center, Azare for treatment and confirmation.

“It was there at the hospital that a medical doctor confirmed 25 people-nine male adults, 11 female adults, two male children, and three female children dead. Ten others sustained various degrees of bruises.”

“It is very sad and unfortunate that these people died because of the reckless driving and overloading of the driver.

“I call on drivers to over practices that endanger their lives and those of other road users. This will reduce these crashes that often lead to loss of lives and properties,” he warned.

