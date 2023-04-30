Metro & Crime

Tragedy In Ogun As Three Dies, Others Injured In Auto Crash

Three persons were confirmed dead and others sustained various degrees of injuries in two road accidents that occurred at the same spot near Ifo market, along the Abeokuta-Sango highway, Ogun State.

New Telegraph gathered that a tricycle and a pick-up van rammed into a stationary Mack truck from behind at different times.

The spokesman, Babatunde Akinbiyi, of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps who confirmed the incident, told newsmen that the crashes occurred on Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday.

According to Akinbiyi, the Mack truck travelling inward Abeokuta had its propeller pulled off while in motion, thereby rendering it immobile.

The truck, numbered T-7827LA, was then moved off the road with caution tape and cones used to separate it from the main road.

However, a speeding tricycle with registration number JGB724WB rammed into the truck on Saturday night.

“The rider died in the process and passengers suffered injuries,” the TRACE spokesman added.a

According to him, a Nissan Pick-Up van, with registration number GEN256XA, also ran into the truck on Sunday morning, killing the driver and one of the passengers.

He, however, said that the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the General Hospital, Ifo, while the injured are receiving treatment in the same hospital.

