Metro & Crime

TRAGEDY: Many Trapped, Injured As 2-Storey Building Collapses In Calabar

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

Tragedy struck in Calabar, Cross River State after a two-storey building collapsed leaving many trapped and several others critically injured.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Eric Anderson who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen said those that were rescued have been taken for medical attention in the state.

The State Government has pointed fingers at substandard building materials and negligence by the builders as factors responsible for the collapse of the building.

The statement further stated that Governor Ben Ayade has “directed the immediate deployment of relevant Ministries and Agencies officials to coordinate rescue efforts as well as provide medical support to the injured and security in and around the vicinity of the collapse 2-storey building.

“Preliminary investigations into the incident indicate that the cause of the building collapse is not unconnected to negligence and use of sub-standard building materials which had earlier attracted the attention of the State Ministry of Urban Renewal to issue the Builder an advisory “Stop Work Notice”, he added.

The commissioner indicated that the builders had ignored all expert cautions and notices regarding the defective building materials.

The government commended early intervention by a member-elect for Calabar Municipality, Stanley Nsemo for providing the excavator and emergency relief materials as well as collaborating with the Ministry of Health to ensure that ambulances were on ground to convey affected persons to the hospital.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mixed reactions trail strike in Abuja

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Declaration of an industrial action by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) was received yesterday with mixed feelings by some health workers in Abuja hospitals.   Although all health workers, who spoke with our correspondent, expressed dismay over government’s attitude towards their welfare and safety, some had reservations with […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest 500 people for not wearing face masks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwo Jimoh No fewer than 500 people have been arrested by police in Lagos State for not wearing face marks in various part of the state. The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded the suspects      Monday at the Command’s headquarters in Ikeja, said anybody seen walking on the road, dancing […]
Metro & Crime

One soldier shot, several injured as Gombe community boils again

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

At least one soldier has been reportedly shot and several persons injured in fresh outbreak of violence in Nyuwar, a remote border community between Gombe and Adamawa States. Eyewitnesses said the soldier was injured while trying to repel attacks on Nyuwar Community by neighbouring Waja community, which carried out a similar attack on Nyuwar and […]

Leave a Comment