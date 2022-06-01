Tragedy: Taxi driver crushes five roadside traders to death in Benue, injure others

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The driver of a Shalon taxi car on Tuesday night lost control and veered into a roadside market in front of Temperance Hotel at Akaajime in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State killing five traders.

New Telegraph learnt that the incident occurred due to brake failure.

Witnesses told New Telegraph that the taxi was coming from Gboko town to Mkar, an adjourning town when the incident happened at around 7pm.

Five traders were killed on the spot while 11 others who were badly injured and taken to an undisclosed private hospital in Gboko for treatment.

A source from the area, Jiji Jack named some of the popular victims of the accident as Manasseh Shima, Buty Ukor, Elder Terseer Pever and Iember Wan Ipav among others.

Some traders, who bared their minds to New Telegraph, said they were aware of the risks involved in doing business at such risky locations, but that they continued to use roadsides because they enjoyed more patronage along them.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...