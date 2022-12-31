News

Trailblazing news anchor, Barbara Walters, dies aged 93

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Pioneering US TV broadcaster Barbara Walters has died aged 93 after a career spanning half a century.

In 1976, she became the first US female network news anchor when she joined ABC News, reports the BBC.

Walters – born in Boston at the outset of the Great Depression in 1929 – won 12 Emmy awards.

As well as every US president from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump, she interviewed everyone from Cuba’s Fidel Castro to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones,” said publicist Cindi Berger in a statement on Friday night.

“She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women.”

The showbusiness booking agent’s daughter began her career in journalism in 1961 with NBC, where she became a segment producer of women’s interest stories.

She rose through the ranks of the male-dominated industry to make history in 1974 by becoming the first female co-host of a US news programme, on NBC’s morning-time Today Show.

When she broke the glass ceiling again by becoming the first female network news anchor, on ABC’s evening bulletin, her unprecedented $1m salary made her a media superstar.

“I have been blessed with a life I never expected,” Walters said back in 2000 as she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG declares July 20, 21 public holiday

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

As part of activities to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday July 20, and Wednesday July 21, as public holidays. Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government. In a statement, yesterday, Aregbesola said: “I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of […]
News

Conducting 2023 election with 1999 Constitution dangerous – Afe Babalola

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and founder, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, Chief Afe Babalola, has said Nigeria will collapse if the 2023 general election is conducted with the present 1999 Constitution. Babalola said to prevent the collapse, the National Assembly should adopt the 1960 Constitution. The lawyer said this in Ado […]
News

I’ll run an impactful legislative era if voted into office – Agbese

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chief Philip Agbese, a leading House of Representatives aspirant for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency in Benue State, has pledged to leave a lasting legacy in terms of legislation if voted into office next year. The All Progressives Congress chieftain spoke yesterday to a group of selected pressmen in Makurdi, the state capital, on his vision for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica