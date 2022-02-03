Metro & Crime

Trailer crushes many inside market in Aba

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

It was a bloody scene at the popular Ahia-Udele, the largest abattoir in Abia State, as a trailer loaded with a 40-feet container lost control killing a number of people and leaving others badly injured.

New Telegraph learnt that the articulated vehicle lost control, around St Michael’s Road by East Street and fell into the abattoir located at Aba River, Ogbor-Hill.

The incident, which occurred around past 9 a.m. on Thursday, brought the entire city to a standstill, as six dead bodies were evacuated at the scene as at early intervention with many still trapped under.

When New Telegraph visited the scene, some tricycles were under the container with traders wailing over their loved ones and friends who may have been affected by the tragic incident.

A few minutes after the incident, a crane was brought in from the state government to lift the container so that efforts can be made to rescue those under the container that are still alive.

However, when traders and concerned residents tried to offload the fully loaded container of clothes to enable the lifting to be easier, hoodlums with weapons arrived chasing away people, especially journalists making videos and pictures.

It took the efforts of police from the Eziama Police Division and some sister divisions to drive the hoodlums whose intentions are mainly to loot the container away from the scene of the accident.

As at when filling this story, a rescue mission was still ongoing at the scene of the accident with sympathizers wailing, crying and still expecting to see some yet to be seen traders who came to the market.

 

