Trailer drivers protest closure of Obajana cement

Drivers of articulated vehicles popularly called ‘trailer’ on Friday blocked the Abuja–Lokoja Highway to protest the closure of Obajana Cement Plant by the Kogi State Government. The blockage at Koton- Karfe end of the highway that was bedeviled with flood water challenge for almost a week has compounded the woes of motorists playing the route. Our reporter observed on Friday that every vehicular movement on the highway was brought to an abrupt end as a result of the action of the protesters. Consequently, long queues of vehicles were built up, while social and economic activities in the area were halted.

This is coming just as the management of the company stated that 27 of its workers were shot at when armed thugs allegedly acting on the order of the state government invaded its Obajana cement plant. company in a statement by its Group Managing Director, Michel Pucheros, said that the invasion was carried out by armed vigilantes, led by some officials of the state government acting on the resolution of the Kogi state House of Assembly on controversial tax claims.

 

