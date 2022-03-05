Trailer on Bishop Crowther for iRepresent International Documentary Film Festival

A trailer on the Crowther Documentary Film project recently released by the promoters of the project has been selected to feature at the forthcoming iRepresent International Documentary Film Festival, which is scheduled to hold in Lagos between March 17 and 20 (Lagos; 17-20 March 2022). This development was made known by the head of the project, Pelu Awofeso, who described it as a big boost for the project.

‘‘As you can imagine, the team is very excited about this development and can’t wait to present the film to the public,’’ he stated. Adding that: ‘‘iRep, founded in 2011, provides a platform for documentary filmmakers, beginners and accomplished professionals alike to positively impact our world.’’ Meanwhile, Awofeso, an award – winning travel journalist, also spoke on the project’s outline for the new month, stating that: ‘‘March is going to be a very busy month. On the first day of the month, I’ll be sharing about our crowdfunding journey for the Bishop Crowther Project at a session of AfricaNXT, hosted by tourism promoter and tour broker, Nnenna Fakoya-Smith.

