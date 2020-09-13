News

Trailer-related accidents worry Lagos lawmakers

The Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Transportation has expressed worry over the spate of trailer-related accidents in the metropolis. Chairman of the Committee, Mr Temitope Adewale, expressed the worry in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

 

Adewale, representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I in the Lagos Assembly, said the parliament was considering movement of containers with barges on waterways to Epe, Badagry and Ikorodu for trailers to pick them up. According to him, the development will save the state from the accidents trucks and tankers are causing on the roads.

 

The lawmaker said: “It bothers us when we have accidents involving trucks and tankers in the state, making us to lose lives unnecessarily. “Containers falling off the trailers and killing innocent people cannot continue in the state. These things bother us and there is the need for us to work on them.

 

“One of the initiatives that the House is proposing to the executive is to have a situation whereby containers are moved with barges to the three divisions in the state; Ikorodu, Epe and Badagry by water.

 

“So, by investing in the waterways, containers will be moved on barges from Apapa to Ikorodu, Badagry and Epe.” Adewale noted that government’s primary responsibility is protection of lives and property. Recall that there has been an increase in the spate of trailer-related accidents claiming lives and property in the state in recent times, the latest occurrence was on Friday at Cele Bus Stop, on the Oshodi-Apapa expressway. (NAN)

