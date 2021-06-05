Trailer set ablaze after crushing 7 in Anambra

It was a black Saturday in Awka Anambra state capital when a trailer carrying cows lost control at Kwata junction and rammed into a stretch of nine vehicles at the traffic light killing at least seven persons. Apparently angered by the incident some youths and commercial bus operators in the area descend on the trailer driver and his assistants, beat them up and set the trailer ablaze Due to the level of the fire it was not easy to make out the number of vehicles that were affected by the accident and the Anambra state Police Command is yet to issue a statement on the incident as at the time of this report was filed.

