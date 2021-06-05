Trailer set ablaze after crushing 7 in Anambra

It was a black Saturday in Awka Anambra state capital when a trailer carrying cows lost control at Kwata junction and rammed into a stretch of nine vehicles at the traffic light killing at least seven persons. Apparently angered by the incident some youths and commercial bus operators in the area descend on the trailer driver and his assistants, beat them up and set the trailer ablaze Due to the level of the fire it was not easy to make out the number of vehicles that were affected by the accident and the Anambra state Police Command is yet to issue a statement on the incident as at the time of this report was filed.
China’s Wuhan says all schools to reopen on Tuesday
Wuhan, Ground Zero for the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chinese city hardest hit by the coronavirus, will reopen all its schools and kindergartens on Tuesday, local authorities said. As many as 2,842 educational institutions across the city are set to open their doors to almost 1.4 million students when the autumn semester gets underway, […]
Taiwan bars arrivals from India amid coronavirus crisis
Taiwan will bar from Tuesday the entry of people who have been to India over the previous 14 days, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said, the latest place to enforce curbs on travel from coronavirus-battered India. The Indian variant of the virus has reached at least 17 countries, including Britain, Iran and Switzerland, spurring several […]
FG’s COVID-19 stimulus to save 5m jobs
The Federal Government yesterday said the various policies rolled out to contain COVID- 19 in the country would save about five millions jobs and create more post-pandemic jobs. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, said plans were underway to save about 1.4 million jobs of Nigerians, with 40 per cent of them […]
