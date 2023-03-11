News

Train Accident: Sanwo-Olu visits families of victims

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited the families of the employees of the state government who were involved in the train/bus collision accident that occurred on Thursday. The governor visited the bereaved relatives on Friday, alongside the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and members of the state’s executive council.

The incident happened as a commercial train collided with a bus convey-ing staff members of the state’s civil service when it (the bus) approached the rail track to cross it. In all, 79 workers and their dependents in the bus suffered various degrees of injuries, while six of the passengers died. In Jakande Estate, Oke Afa, and Ikotun axis of the state, Governor Sanwo- Olu was welcomed by the three families he visited whom he expressed his condolences to. He also prayed for them in light of their irreplaceable losses just as he exhorted them to view the passing of their loved ones as an act of God and to accept it in good faith.

The governor paid a visit to the homes of twombj victims, Mrs. Victoria Johnson née Dada, a social welfare officer at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, and Esther Rokosu, a member of the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) personnel (LASUTH). He paid a sympathetic visit to the residence of Miss Aina Oreoluwa Juliana, a member of the Youth Corps who, before her untimely passing, worked for the Ministry of Education.

