Train Attack: 19 CSOs tackle FG on rising insecurity

The Human Rights Agenda Network (HRAN) and 18 other civil society organisations (CSOs) have charged the Federal Government to urgently address the rising cases of insecurity leading to wanton killings and needless loss of innocent lives in different parts of the country.

In a joint reaction to the attack on the Kaduna-bound train on Monday night, the groups lamented that Nigeria, under the current administration, has experienced a most difficult time in the area of security. They said that almost on a daily basis the media is inundated with reports of attacks and killings by terrorists disguised as bandits, unknown gunmen, and other unidentified armed groups. In the past few days, there have been a series of attacks in different parts of the country, particularly in Kaduna State.

These include the attack on the Kaduna airport resulting in the death of one and kidnapping of 12 others to the terrorist invasion of communities in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna where over 50 persons were reportedly killed, to the cruel attack of the Kaduna-bound train with hundreds of passengers on board including Dr. Chinelo Megafu, a dental surgeon who was billed to travel overseas before her life was cut short by terrorists.

T he coalition said that the tragedy which befell Dr. Megafu is just one out of the thousands of state-inflicted tragedies that have befallen victims of the country’s security situation and apparent failure of the government to protect lives and properties.

“While we join millions of Nigerians to mourn the loss of Dr. Megafu and other victims of the Kaduna-train attack as well as commiserate with the families they left behind, we at HRAN are perturbed by the security challenges which have enveloped Nigeria for years and are more worried that if these challenges are not made high-priority and nipped in the bud, a vast majority will be entrapped in this web of insecurity and in the long run, spell doom for Nigeria,” the group said. HRAN and its partners have therefore urged government to quit playing politics with the lives of Nigerians and tackle the hydra-headed monster of insecurity in the country, identify and halt the funding source of terrorists, adequately provide the armed forces with modern tools and IT-driven systems for intelligent counter-operations, and ensure that perpetrators of terror attacks are prosecuted.

 

