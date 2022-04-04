rotimi amaechi ameachi
Train Attack: Amaechi lied about bullet-proof coaches – APC chieftain

Posted on Author Chukwu David, ABUJA

chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Garus Gololo, yesterday, in a media briefing in Abuja, accused the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, of lying to Nigerians that the coaches bought for the Abuja- Kaduna train services were bullet-proof.

This was as he urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use the remaining days of his tenure, in the nation’s highest political office, and right all the wrongs committed under his administration. On the issue of bullet  proof train coaches, Gololo argued: “The bullet holes on the train, coupled with the number of casualties from the incident, showed that the claim of a bulletproof train by the minister was bogus, irresponsible and an outright lie.”

He also condemned the minister’s request for N3 billion to deploy digital security equipment to monitor activities along rail tracks in the country to tackle security breaches by criminals.

Gololo wondered why a “civilian Minister of Transport will arrogate to himself security expertise, instead of enlisting the help of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Chief of Army Staff or Inspector-General of Police, to execute such a sensitive function as installing sensors on rail corridors.”

The politician, who appeared to be antagonistic of Amaechi’s handling of rail projects across the country, also asked the minister to make public reasons for the delay in the construction of the Kano-Maradi (Niger Republic) rail line.

 

