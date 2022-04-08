Train Attack: Aremu advocates inclusive security measure

…mourns TUC scribe, Lawal, others

The Director-General, Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) Ilorin, Comrade Issa Aremu, has called for an all inclusive framework for national security measures as contained in 2014 National Confab. He said it was necessary to complement the current integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution for the Abuja to Kaduna railway line and Lagos-Ibadan railway line as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari. Aremu made the call during his sympathy visit to the headquarters of Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Abuja on behalf of the Minister of State for Labour, Mr Festus Keyamo.

TUC lost its Secretary-General, Comrade Musa Ozigi–Lawal, and Akinsola Akinwunmi, Kwara State Chairman of TUC. Both were killed in the train bombing carried out by bandits on March 28, at Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna State on the way to Kaduna for the TUC National Executive Council (NEC) meeting. Comrade Aremu described the two late comrades as “best ones among the best trade unionists out of Nigeria in the 21st Century” adding that “they were genuinely and selflessly committed to the decent work agenda for the working class.” According to him, for dying in the service of workers “they paid supreme sacrifice in a just struggle of emancipation of the working class.”

He revealed that the modest transformation” of the MINILS in his one year of appointment was attributable to “the spirited, enthusiastic support and comradeship of Comrades Lawal and Akinwunmi among many other comrades.” He commended the leadership of the TUC and NLC for “the spontaneous posthumous solidarity” for the families of the late comrades. He disclosed that MINILS’s 2- day mournings and prayers for the late unionists, adding that “an injury inflicted by bandits on them was an injury to all humanity.” MINILS also expressed solidarity with the Nigeria Union of Railway men ( NUR), staff and management of Nigeria Railway Cooperation (NRC) whose lives and livelihoods have been tragically disrupted by the callous attacks of the bandits. While observing that the demise of the late Ozigi and others was “one funeral caused by bandits too many” he charged organised labour to join forces with government and communities to fight terrorism as “increasingly security issues are also trade union issues.” Nigeria, he said, was “never short of articulated security issues, the missing link was implementation.” Aremu, therefore, said in addition to current initiatives there was the need to revisit the main report of 2014 National Conference security report, which he said critical stakeholders like organised labour were the key drivers as delegates.

