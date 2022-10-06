Train Attack: FG secures release of 23 remaining hostages

The Seven-man Presidential Committee, set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to secure the release of the abducted Kaduna-Abuja train passengers, has announced the release of the last 23 remaining passengers held hostage by the terrorists. The committee was said to have been put together by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), following the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28 this year. The release of the victims was announced in a statement signed by the Secretary, Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee, Prof Usman Yusuf, yesterday. Yusuf stated that the committee secured the release of the victims on Wednesday at exactly 4:00pm. The statement stated that: “The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Nigerian military under the leadership of the CDS who conceived and guided the operation from start to finish.”

Part of the statement also acknowledged the unwavering support of Buhari, adding that it was a rare honour and privilege to be part of the humanitarian operation. Meanwhile, a relative of one of the victims, Mr Yohanna confirmed the release of his relative, Azurfa and thanked those who prayed with the family for his release. He wrote on his Facebook page that: “With tears in our eyes, we deeply appreciate God Almighty.

We do not take this for granted! To all those who have prayed along with us we owe you a depth of gratitude. Azurfa, welcome!” Terrorists had on the night of March 28 blown up the rail tracks and bombed the Abuja- Kaduna bound train, killing some passengers and abducting over 60 others. Kaduna-based Publisher and spokesman to Sheik Ahmad Gumi who has been the link man and negotiator for the release of some of the victims, Tukur Mamu, was on September 6 arrested in Cairo, Egypt while on his way to Saudi Arabia and returned to Nigeria. Mamu is still in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). New Telegraph also learnt that the families of the victims have been notified, but were yet to see their relatives as they were said to still be receiving treatment in hospitals in Abuja before being returned to their families.

